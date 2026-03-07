Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar 2's trailer out; what we know about its story, cast, box office prediction

The much-awaited trailer of Ranveer Singh and R Madhavan-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge or Dhurandhar 2 was released today on YouTube. The trailer features adrenaline-packed action scenes from the likes of Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal.

The trailer starts with a person telling Madhavan's Ajay Sanyal, "Hindu bahut hi darpok kaum hai. Pados mein hi rehte hain hum, goodebhar ka zor laga lo aur bigad lo jo bigad sakte ho (Hindus are a very timid community. We live in the neighbourhood. Face us with all your might and do whatever you can.)"

Advertisement

Related Articles

After this, the trailer shows Ranveer Singh in action in Pakistan and the violence that has been unleashed after Rahman Dakait's death. Amidst all this, the narrator can be heard saying, "Sabse bada sawaal Rahman Dakait ki maut ke baad kaun banega Lyari ka badshah (The biggest question is who will become the king of Lyari after Rahman's death?)".

Following a montage of some more action from Ranveer Singh, the trailer introduces his character as Jaskirat Singh Rangi and some action from Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam and Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal. "Pakistan ka mustaqbil ab Hindustan tay karega (Now, India will decide the future of Pakistan)," R Madhavan can be heard saying at the end of the trailer.

Advertisement

Dhurandhar 2 trailer released: Watch the full video here

Dhurandhar 2 box office prediction

According to film trade analyst Sumit Kadel, the film will set the cash registers ringing. Kadel predicted that Dhurandhar 2 will sell anywhere between 7 and 10 lakh tickets in its booking across national multiplex chains. He added that the film could log an opening of ₹80-100 crore and rake in anywhere between ₹350-400 crore in its opening weekend in India.

Kadel added that Dhurandhar 2 is likely to make anywhere between ₹500-600 crore its four-day weekend at the worldwide box office. In terms of its lifetime numbers, he said that the film could make anywhere around ₹1,000 crore in India and ₹1,700-₹2,000 crore worldwide.

Advertisement

Dhurandhar 2 story, cast

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is the official sequel to the 2025 blockbuster spy thriller Dhurandhar. The film follows the events after Rahman Dakait's death and covers an undercover agent's relentless pursuit to topple a terror network by embedding himself into the Karachi underworld, targeting a terror network and the antagonist Major Iqbal.

Besides Ranveer Singh, the film stars Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Rakesh Bedi in significant roles. Dhurandhar 2 is set to release in theatres worldwide on March 19, coinciding with Eid.