Ranveer Singh-led 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' leaked online, taken down quickly after fans raise alarm

An unauthorised version of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge briefly surfaced on YouTube, raising piracy concerns before being swiftly taken down following multiple user complaints and alerts to the film's team.

The sequel, directed by Aditya Dhar, has been drawing strong audience interest since its theatrical release. With a runtime of nearly four hours, the film has generated significant buzz and continues to perform steadily at the box office, approaching the Rs 1,500-crore mark globally as it nears the end of its second week in cinemas.

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Leak flagged by viewers, swift action follows

The pirated upload came to light after viewers spotted the video online and began tagging the director and production team on social media. Several users urged makers to take immediate action to prevent any potential impact on the film's theatrical performance.

The platform acted after receiving multiple complaints, removing the video within a short span. Fans also expressed support for the film, highlighting its scale and cinematic execution while calling for stricter checks against piracy.

Piracy concerns and earlier glitch

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The incident has once again brought attention to ongoing concerns around film piracy, which remains a punishable offence under India's Copyright Act, 1957. Unauthorised distribution or viewing of pirated content can attract penalties, including fines and imprisonment.

This development follows a recent technical correction made by the film's team. Shortly after release, viewers noticed a continuity error in a fight sequence where a cameraman's reflection was briefly visible. The makers responded by issuing updated prints to theatres, ensuring a revised version replaced the original across screens.

About the film

Dhurandhar: The Revenge features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. Positioned as a high-scale action drama, the film has continued to attract audiences, with strong word of mouth contributing to its sustained box office run.