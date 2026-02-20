Ranveer Singh receives Rs 10 cr extortion threat linked to Bishnoi gang, US voice note traced

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has allegedly received a Rs 10 crore extortion threat linked to the Bishnoi gang, with the demand conveyed through a voice note sent from an American number.

Mumbai Police officials said the Crime Branch has begun investigating the matter and has reached out to relevant authorities in the United States through official protocol to trace the number used to send the message.

Preliminary findings suggest that a key Bishnoi gang associate, identified as Harry Boxer, allegedly sent the WhatsApp voice note to Ranveer Singh’s manager, demanding Rs 10 crore. Investigators indicated that the voice in the message matches that of Harry Boxer, though further evidence is being gathered to substantiate the claim.

Crime Branch officials said the threat was sent shortly after the firing incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence. The voice message was received on the manager’s mobile number following that episode.

After the threat came to light, security around Ranveer Singh was tightened. The Crime Branch has recorded the statement of his manager and is continuing its probe.

As of now, no FIR has been registered. Police have initiated a preliminary enquiry into the case.