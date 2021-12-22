Ranveer Singh’s 83 declared tax free in Delhi; Kabir Khan thanks Kejriwal, Sisodia

Ranveer Singh-starrer cricket drama 83 has been declared tax free in Delhi, makers of the film announced on Instagram. 83 director Kabir Khan, who is also known for films like New York and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, took to Instagram to thank Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for the same. “Thank you, Shri Arvind Kejriwal ji and Shri Manish Sisodia ji, for declaring the film 83 tax-free in Delhi! Your gesture will able us to propagate the tale of India’s greatest victory to a wider audience,” Khan wrote in the Instagram post.

The film, which is all set to hit the theatres on December 24, captures India’s historic win after defeating West Indies in the final to win the first-ever World Cup in 1983. The tournament was won under the captainship of former cricketer Kapil Dev. Bankrolled jointly by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, 83 will release in multiple languages – Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

Ranveer Singh can be seen essaying the role of Kapil Dev in this film whereas Deepika Padukone makes an appearance as Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia. This is Ranveer and Deepika’s first collaboration after their marriage.

Kabir Khan’s cricket drama also features actors like Pankaj Tripathi as coach PR Man Singh; Saqib Salem as Mohinder Amarnath or ‘Jimmy’; Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar; Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma; Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth; Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny; Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani; Hardy Sandhu as Madan Lal; Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil; Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri; Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar; Boman Irani as Farokh Engineer; R Badree as Sunil Valson; and Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad.

