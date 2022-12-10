Rapper Post Malone arrives in Mumbai for his first India concert later today

American rapper and singer Post Malone arrived at Mumbai airport on Saturday morning for his first ever concert in India.

Post Malone is headlining Zomato's 'Feeding India' concert that also has other Indian artists like Zaeden, Ananya Birla and Ritviz as part of the line up.

Th concert is scheduled for Saturday evening and will take place at Mahalaxmi Race Course in south of the Island city.

The concert is an awareness initiative by food aggregator Zomato. Zomato acquited Feeding India, a not-for-profit organisation in 2019.

"The Post Malone concert is being held with an objective of raising awareness about malnutrition in India," Chaitanya Mathur who is spearheading the event, told Business Today on a phone call.

Mathur is Zomato's global head for their Live vertical and creator of Zomato's flagship live event, Zomaland.

He also said: "One concert can definitely not eradicate malnutrition but it is step toward creating awareness toward the issue. And, we eventually plan to take this initiative to other countries as well."

Mathur highlighted that the objective of the concert is to create awareness and not fundraise for the cause.

The proceeds from the concert will be directed towards the initiative, if the event turns out to be a profitable one.

Zomato has sold about 25,000 tickets for the concert. Of the four types of tickets, two of them, the 'Silver Final' that costs Rs 5,999 and 'Platinum Final' that costs Rs 19,999 have been completely sold out. The other two categories, 'Gold' and Super Fan Phase 1 that cost Rs 9,999 and Rs 24,999 respectively have a few left.

Tickets can be bought from the Zomato app.



Also read: More than 40 high-end mobile phones stolen during DJ Snake's concert in Mumbai

Also read: Citadel CEO Ken Griffin gifts Disney World trip to 10,000 employees