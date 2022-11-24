Rishab Shetty-starrer Kantara releases on Amazon Prime Video; here’s what you need to know

Rishab Shetty and Sapthami Gowda-starrer film Kantara has been released on Amazon Prime Video today. The film is available on the platform in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam respectively. Amazon Prime Video confirmed the development in a tweet and wrote, “Putting an end to all the wait!!! Kantara On Prime, out tomorrow.”

The film was an unprecedented box-office success. Made at a budget of mere Rs 16 crore, the Rishab Shetty film raked in Rs 400 crore at the global box office. The film collected Rs 168.50 crore from Karnataka, Rs 60 crore from Andhra/Telangana, Rs 12.70 crore from Tamil Nadu, Rs 19.20 crore from Kerala, Rs 44.50 crore from overseas markets, and Rs 96 crore from North India taking the film’s total collections to Rs 400.90 crore, as per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Kantara was released in theatres in the Kannada version on September 30 and in the Hindi version on October 14. The film is centered around a king who agrees with a local deity Panjurli Daiva to give a portion of his forest land to the locals in lieu of peace and happiness. Kantara has rituals such as Bhoota Kola (a form of spirit worship) and Kambala (an annual bull race).

Besides Rishab Shetty and Sapthami Gowda, the film features Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty and Vinay Bidappa in significant roles. It has been backed by Hombale Films, known for the KGF franchise and Prabhas’ upcoming film Salaar.

