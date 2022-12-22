RRR, Chhello Show shortlisted for Oscars 2023; nominations to be announced on Jan 24

Oscars 2023 shortlist: In a proud moment for Indian moviegoers, Jr NTR and Ram Charan Teja-starrer period action flick RRR and Pan Nalin directorial Chhello Show or Last Film Show have been shortlisted for the 95th Academy Awards. RRR, also popularly known as Rise Roar or Revolt and Roudhram Ranam Rudhiram, has been shortlisted in the Best Original Song for the foot-tapping song Naatu Naatu.

In the Best Original Song category, Naatu Naatu was shortlisted among 15 songs including Avatar: The Way of Water’s Nothing is Lost, Top Gun: Maverick’s Hold My Hand, A Man Called Otto’s Till You’re Home, White Noise’s New Body Rhumba and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Lift Me Up. Chhello Show, on the other hand, was shortlisted in the International Feature Film category.

Fifteen international feature films from 92 countries were shortlisted including Close from Belgium, Decision to Leave from South Korea, All Quiet on the Western Front from Germany, Joyland from Pakistan, and Bardo from Mexico.

Elaborating on the decision-making process, the Oscars 2023 website read, “Academy members from all branches were invited to participate in the preliminary round of voting and must have met a minimum viewing requirement to be eligible to vote in the category. In the nominations round, Academy members from all branches are invited to opt-in to participate and must view all 15 shortlisted films to vote.”

Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences revealed its shortlist for Oscars 2023 across 10 categories– documentary, animated short, international features, original song, documentary short subject, original score, makeup and hairstyling, live-action short, and sound and visual effects. Voting for nominations will take place from January 12-14 and nominations will be announced on January 24.

The 95th Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, USA on March 12.

