'RRR' emerges as the highest grossing Indian film in Japan

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR has emerged as the highest grossing Indian film in Japan, the makers announced on Friday. The official Twitter handle of 'RRR' shared a poster which stated that the film raised over 410 million yen at the Japanese box office since its release in the country on October 21.

"Delighted to share that #RRRMovie is now the highest grossing film with the highest footfall for an Indian Film in Japan! Thank you for all the love you showered on our stars and director ever since the film's release," the post read.

The top three Indian films in Japan are RRR, Rajinikanth's Muthu, which was released 24 years ago, and SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2.

RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem - set in the 1920s prior to independence. NTR played Bheem while Ram Charan was Ram.

The film has recently bagged five big nominations at the Critics Choice Awards after winning two big nominations at the Golden Globes 2023. The period action drama has won nominations in categories like best picture, best director (SS Rajamouli), best visual effects, best foreign language film, and best song (Naatu Naatu).

The blockbuster bagged nominations for best original song (Naatu Naatu) and best non-English picture at the Golden Globes 2023.

RRR was reportedly made on a budget of over Rs 400 crore and went on to rake in Rs 772.1 crore in terms of the domestic box office. The film minted huge bucks globally as RRR’s global box office collections stand at Rs 1,125 crore, according to sacnilk.com.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has also won the Best Director Award for his Telugu blockbuster RRR at the New York Film Critics Circle. He had earlier confirmed that the work is on for the sequel of the epic action film.

