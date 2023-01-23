Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 9: Nine-year-old Jetshen Dohna Lama wins, takes home Rs 10 lakh

Nine-year-old Jetshen Dohna Lama from Pakyong, Sikkim, was on Sunday announced as the winner of Zee TV's popular singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs Season 9. With this, she took home the coveted trophy along with the prize money of Rs 10 lakh.

Jetshen Dohna Lama outperformed Harsh Sikandar and Dhyaneshwari Gadage to be crowned as the winner of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs. The other finalists of the singing reality show included Rafa Yeasmin, Atanu Mishra, and Atharva Bakshi.

Sikkim Chief Minister PS Tamang took to social media platform Facebook to congratulate Jetshen for her victory.

"The sensational victory of our prodigious daughter Miss Jetshen Dohna Lama is well-earned and a step forward in her journey. On behalf of the people of Sikkim, I congratulate her on being declared the winner of the Sare Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs, Season 9," he said.

"The sky is the limit for our gifted and talented Jetshen. We have witnessed her grow throughout the competition and I am confident she will bloom as a prolific singer and performer. I wish her the best for the future," the Chief Minister added.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh took to Twitter to congratulate the nine-year-old for her win. "A proud moment for all of us as Jetshen Dohna Lama from Sikkim wins the ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs Season 9’. Congratulations Jetshen Dohna Lama! I wish you the best for your future. May you continue to add numerous quills of achievement to your crown," he said.

The Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs Season 9 winner has managed to garner eyeballs with her performance in the show.

Earlier, Indian boxer Mary Kom also took to social media to appreciate Lama.

"You are so lovely #jetshenlama @jetshen_dohna keep going.. your voice is extremely excellent," she wrote on Instagram.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs Season 9 judges were Neeti Mohan, Anu Malik and Shankar Mahadevan. Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and music director Amit Trivedi served as the guests on the grand finale night.

