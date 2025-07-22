Saiyaara box office Day 4: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda power film past ₹100 cr with record-breaking run

Saiyaara has rocketed past the ₹100 crore milestone in just four days, not only delivering a box office knockout but also rewriting Bollywood’s record books for debut-led films.

Directed by Mohit Suri and starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, Saiyaara collected ₹22.50 crore on Monday, bringing its India net total to ₹105.75 crore and global gross to nearly ₹119 crore. For a film fronted by debutants, that pace is unprecedented.

Advertisement

Related Articles

On Day 1 alone, Saiyaara earned ₹25 crore—shattering the record for the biggest Hindi film opening led by newcomers. It crushed Dhadak’s ₹8.76 crore debut day and outpaced launch-day numbers of star-driven debuts like Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai and Refugee.

Its opening weekend haul of ₹83 crore net in India set a new bar for debutant-led films and placed it among the top five Bollywood openers of 2025. The film crossed the ₹100 crore mark globally in just four days, an unheard-of feat for a romantic drama with first-time leads.

Advance bookings hinted at the wave coming—over 375,000 tickets were sold before release, and opening day occupancy hit 44%, later soaring past 71% on Sunday. That Sunday also delivered a staggering ₹37 crore, the highest-ever single-day total for a romance featuring newcomers.

Advertisement

This breakout success also marks the biggest career opening for Mohit Suri, outdoing his previous high with Ek Villain, and represents the strongest debut for any Bollywood producer to date.

Industry watchers were especially stunned by the film’s “historic Monday hold,” with Day 4’s numbers nearly matching its Friday debut—an extreme rarity that signals powerful word-of-mouth and sustained audience pull.

Globally, Saiyaara landed as the ninth highest-grossing film over the weekend across all markets, a remarkable global placement for a Hindi film led by fresh talent.

For Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the numbers speak volumes. In just four days, they’ve headlined one of the most successful Bollywood launches in years—breaking records, upending industry expectations, and setting a new blueprint for how debut films can perform.