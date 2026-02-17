Salim Khan, veteran screenwriter and Salman Khan's father, hospitalised in Mumbai

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, who shaped some of Hindi cinema’s most iconic films alongside Javed Akhtar, was admitted to the ICU of Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday.

The 90-year-old was taken to the Bandra-based hospital in the morning, a hospital insider told PTI. Details about his health condition are not yet known.

As news of his hospitalisation spread, members of his family were seen arriving at the hospital. Among them were superstar Salman Khan, daughter Alvira, and sons-in-law Atul Agnihotri and Aayush Sharma.

He was towering name in the 1970s and 80s and hared a long creative association with actor Dharmendra, who starred in several of his films including Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta and Yaadon Ki Baarat.

Born into an affluent family in Indore, Khan moved to Mumbai in his 20s, hoping to make it big as an actor. Good looking and confident, he believed stardom awaited him. But after nearly a decade of struggle and being limited to small roles, he shifted gears.

He began working as an assistant to Abrar Alvi and eventually teamed up with Akhtar, forming one of Hindi cinema’s most formidable writing partnerships. Together, they wrote around two dozen films, many of which went on to become blockbusters.

Their celebrated collaborations include Sholay, Deewar, Don, Trishul, Zanjeer, Seeta Aur Geeta, Haathi Mere Saathi, Yaadon Ki Baarat and Mr India — films that helped define the mainstream Hindi film narrative for generations.

Further updates on Khan’s condition are awaited.

