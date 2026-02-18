Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan on ventilator after minor brain haemorrhage, hospitalised in Mumbai

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan has been placed on ventilator support after suffering a minor brain haemorrhage and is currently under medical observation at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. Doctors said a procedure was carried out to stabilise his condition, and he is responding to treatment.

The 90-year-old was admitted on Tuesday morning after experiencing a sudden spike in blood pressure. His personal physician advised immediate hospitalisation, following which specialists assessed his condition and initiated treatment.

Medical condition and treatment

According to the hospital's medical team, Salim Khan's condition is stable and closely monitored. While surgery was initially being considered, doctors have decided to wait and observe his progress before taking any further steps. If recovery continues as expected, he may be gradually taken off ventilator support.

The procedure performed earlier was aimed at stabilising the situation after the haemorrhage, and doctors remain cautiously optimistic about his health.

Family, industry visits and legacy

Family members and close associates have been present at the hospital since his admission. Several well-known figures from the film industry also visited to check on his condition and extend support.

Among those who arrived was writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar, who shared a long creative partnership with Salim Khan. Together, the duo penned some of Hindi cinema's most influential films, including Sholay, Zanjeer, Deewaar, Trishul, Shakti and Mr India, helping shape the iconic "Angry Young Man" image popularised in that era.

Actor Sanjay Dutt was also seen visiting the hospital. Salim Khan, a prominent figure in Bollywood's writing landscape, is father to actors Salman, Arbaaz and Sohail Khan, and daughters Alvira Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Sharma.