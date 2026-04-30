Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia to appear on The Great Indian Kapil Show 

Three comedians, one stage, no filters. This World Laughter Day, Netflix is marking the occasion with a special episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, and the guest list alone signals this one will be different.

In an unexpected crossover, Kapil Sharma will be hosting a special episode featuring Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia as guests, bringing together a generational mix of comedy styles that rarely share the same frame. The special drops on May 2, exclusively on Netflix.

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Kapil set the tone for what to expect. "Humare show ko audience se jo pyaar mila hai, usse yahi motivation milta hai ki unhe fresh aur entertaining content diya jaye. World Laughter Day ke mauke par Netflix ke saath ek special episode plan kiya hai, natural, fun aur full of laughter. Is baar Samay aur Ranveer bhi apne andaaz mein jud kar is celebration ko aur engaging bana rahe hain. Bas itna hi chahte hain ki log humare saath hass kar is din ko enjoy karein," he said.

The episode does not stay in one lane for long. Just as the banter peaks, the show shifts into a TGIKS News Debate with Sunil Grover taking centre stage, and in true TGIKS fashion, Krushna Abhishek as Mona and Kiku Sharda as Sona arrive right on cue to keep the chaos alive through to the end.

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The World Laughter Day special episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show streams on May 2, only on Netflix.