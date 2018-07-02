Sanju surpasses Baahubali 2 to register highest single day collection

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju has created history by recording the highest single day collection for a Hindi film. On the third day, according to trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, the Rajkumar Hirani-directed biopic cashed in Rs 46.71 crore. In doing so, it surpassed the Rs 46.50 record set by Baahubali 2 in April, 2017.

The film was released across 4,000 screens in India, and 1,300 screens overseas. It grossed Rs 34.75 crore on Friday, Rs 38.60 crore on Saturday, and created history on Sunday. In total, the film has managed to mint Rs 120.60 crore in the first three days of its release, making it the highest weekend opening for a film in 2018.

Even in Australia, Sanju is making waves by overtaking the opening weekend collections of blockbuster hits like Dangal, Baahubali 2, PK, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Dhoom 3.

With Sanju's success, Hirani has yet again proved that when it comes to a film, content is king. The film is expected to continue its fantastic run at the box-office, and boost Kapoor's career to new heights. The film also provides relief to Kapoor whose Bombay Velvet, Jagga Jasoos, and Besharam had completely crashed at the box office.

Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju narrates the turbulent life and times of Bollywood's Baba, Sanjay Dutt. The title of the movie, Sanju, refers to the nickname Dutt's mother, Nargis, had given him. Even now, the actor is fondly referred to as Sanju by his fans and people close to him. While some have questioned the accuracy of certain parts of Dutt's life, the film nonetheless ends up demystifying many conjectures which surround the actor. Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, and Anushka Sharma are also a part of the ensemble.