Sara Ali Khan may need an affidavit declaring Sanatan faith for Kedarnath darshan amid new temple rules

Actor Sara Ali Khan, known for films like Kedarnath, Love Aaj Kal and Metro In Dino, may now have to fulfil a new requirement to continue visiting the Kedarnath and Badrinath temples, following a directive issued by the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC).

The temple body has introduced a rule mandating that non-Hindu devotees submit an affidavit declaring their belief in Sanatan Dharma before being allowed to offer prayers at the two Himalayan shrines. The move applies uniformly to all non-Hindu visitors seeking darshan.

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Speaking to the media, BKTC chairman Hemant Dwivedi said, "Those (non-Hindus) who have faith in Sanatan Dharma and who provide a written declaration stating, 'I am a Sanatani; I believe in Hindutva' are all welcome," PTI reported.

He further clarified that individuals must provide documented proof affirming their faith to gain entry into the temple premises. Referring specifically to Sara Ali Khan, Dwivedi said she would be permitted to offer prayers if she complies with the requirement. "If Sara Ali Khan expresses her devotion towards Sanatan Dharma and submits an affidavit, we will allow her to offer prayers," he said.

The development comes after the committee reportedly approved a proposal to restrict the entry of non-Sanatan followers into the temple complexes, while allowing those who formally declare faith to continue visiting.

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Sara Ali Khan has been a frequent visitor to Kedarnath since the shooting of her debut film Kedarnath. Over the years, she has regularly shared pictures and videos from her visits, often highlighting her spiritual connection with the shrine, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Reacting to the issue, actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut also weighed in, saying, "Sab sanatani hain... Yahan jo bhi hain sanatani hain... Wo bhi sanatani hai… so why fear in writing down the truth."