Actor Sanjay Dutt on Monday appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) in connection with the controversy surrounding the song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke, submitting a written apology and expressing regret for any unintended harm caused to society, while committing to sponsor the education of 50 tribal girl children, according to a report by PTI.

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NCW flags concerns

During the hearing led by NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, the commission raised concerns about alleged vulgarity and indecent representation of women in the song from the film KD The Devil.

The panel questioned issues of intent, awareness, and accountability, and examined whether adequate due diligence was undertaken before participating in content that could be perceived as promoting the objectification of women. The chairperson also highlighted the responsibility of senior public figures to ensure their work aligns with legal and societal standards.

Apology and corrective measures

As part of corrective action, Dutt pledged to sponsor the education of 50 tribal girl children, a move positioned as contributing towards social welfare and women’s empowerment.

He also assured the commission that his future artist agreements would include mandatory legal due diligence provisions to ensure dignified and appropriate representation of women and children in films and related creative projects.

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Nora Fatehi seeks fresh hearing date

Actor Nora Fatehi, who was also summoned, could not appear as she is currently abroad and has sought a fresh date for the hearing.

Earlier appearances and apologies

On April 6, individuals associated with the song—including director Kiran Kumar alias Prem, lyricist Raqueeb Alam, and representatives of KVN Production Company Gautam K M and Suprith—appeared before the commission and submitted their apologies.

Song sparks outrage

The Hindi version of the song, released on March 15 on YouTube, drew public ire for its sexually explicit lyrics. Following the backlash, the makers deleted the Hindi version, although it had already been widely shared across platforms.

Fatehi later distanced herself from the controversy, stating she had shot the video for the Kannada version and that her permission was not taken to use it in the Hindi version. The lyricist, singer, and director also apologised.

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Issue raised in Parliament

The matter was also raised in the Lok Sabha during Question Hour by Samajwadi Party MP Anand Bhadoria last month.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the song was already banned and the government was ready to take action against such vulgarity.

About the Film

KD The Devil is a Kannada film, dubbed in four languages including Hindi, and is set to release on April 30. The film stars Dhruva Sarja, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Shilpa Shetty, and Sanjay Dutt.