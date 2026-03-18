'Sarke Chunar' row: Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt track pulled down from YouTube after 'vulgar lyrics' backlash

The recently released track Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from the upcoming Kannada film KD: The Devil has run into controversy soon after its release, with strong criticism over its lyrics and presentation prompting the makers to take the video offline.

The song, featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, was released as a lyrical video and quickly gained traction online. However, as it began trending across platforms, viewers raised objections, calling parts of the lyrics suggestive and inappropriate. The criticism intensified over the next few hours, leading to widespread outrage on social media.

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By the morning of March 17, users who attempted to access the video on YouTube were met with a "video unavailable" message, indicating that it had been made private. The track had remained online until March 16 before being pulled down.

The music video places Nora Fatehi in a dance bar-style setting, where she performs a choreographed routine alongside a group of backup dancers. While some viewers acknowledged her performance, most of the online conversation centred on the wording of the song rather than its visuals.

Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke is sung by Mangli, with lyrics penned by Raqeeb Alam and music composed by Arjun Janya. Despite the backlash, neither the makers nor the cast have issued an official response so far. The controversy has also drawn reactions from public figures and institutions.

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Singer Armaan Malik criticised the song's lyrics in a post on X, writing that it appeared on his timeline and that he replayed it to confirm what he heard. He added that it was "sad to see commercial songwriting hit a new low".

Priyank Kanungo, a member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), also condemned the song. Responding to questions on March 16, he said, "Who can sit with their civilised family and watch this?" Reports suggest that the commission has issued notices to the makers over the content.

Filmmaker Onir criticised the track in a post on X, writing, "And the Censor board is busy with the naming of a film #GhooskhorPandat. Strange country we are becoming....opposing Valentine's day celebration, interfaith marriage/celebration, while ok with this rubbish (sic)."

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Political analyst, advocate and social activist Vineet Jindal also reacted, stating that a complaint has been filed against Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt, lyricist Raqeeb Alam and director Prem before the Cyber Cell of Delhi Police. The complaint seeks registration of an FIR under Section 294 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant provisions of the IT Act, along with action to remove the song from social media platforms.

The backlash extended widely among social media users as well. One user wrote, "Soon this track will be played everywhere from reels to public spaces, normalising explicit content. Ban this song & save society. Keep your kids away from this song in this reels era." Another commented, "Damnnnn, tbh I've never heard such a graphical thing in a music before," while a third said, "Don’t you have any sense? Please remove this song from the movie."