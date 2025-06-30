The first look of Ibrahim Ali Khan's upcoming film Sarzameen, featuring Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran, was released by JioHotstar today. As per this minute-long first look, Ibrahim Ali Khan was seen sporting a bearded look and fighting a person.

Towards the end, he is seen dressed in an army uniform and aiming his gun at Prithviraj's character. Prithviraj Sukumaran can be seen playing a strict and upright officer for whom the nation and duty come first, whereas Kajol plays his wife.

Soon after the first look of the film came out, social media users were quick to share their takes and have some fun.

"This one is going to be a meme fest (sic)," a user said. "They're revealing bro like he is some A-list actor (sic)," another user commented in jest.

"Oh my boy Prithvi. You don't deserve this (sic)," a third user wrote. "I preferred Ibrahim as a concept," yet another user stated.

"IAK doesn’t look mature enough to pull off a role like this," a fifth user commented.

"Not a hater, but the trailer looked fine till IAK was shown. He genuinely looks like a 15-year-old boy who has stuck on a beard and moustache in a school play to play Papa," another Redditor said.

"Giving me 'Mission Kashmir ' vibes," a user chimed in.

"From what i can recall this was supposed to be his debut and was meant to be a theatrical release. Guess it didn’t turn out great and is now being sent the OTT route," another user said.

"The fact that these OTTs are still willing to bankroll projects with these nepo kids with little talent (I am talking about junior Said, his previous one was by Netflix that was a disaster, and now this), shows how much Karan Johar and the "establishment" controls it. Meanwhile good movies struggling to find decent OTT deals," yet another Redditor said.

Directed by Boman Irani's son Kayoze Irani and backed by Karan Johar, the film is set in the Kashmir Valley and follows an army officer, Vijay Menon, who is widely respected for his sense of duty and personal sacrifice. The film is set to release on JioHotstar on July 25.