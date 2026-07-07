Satluj row: Centre may invoke Section 69A as Diljit Dosanjh's film heads to IT Rules panel

The Centre is set to refer Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Satluj to an Inter-Departmental Committee (IDC) under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, with the panel empowered to recommend action ranging from content modification to blocking under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

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The development comes days after streaming platform ZEE5 removed Satluj from its library following directions from the government over what officials described as "security concerns." The Honey Trehan-directed film, starring Diljit Dosanjh, is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra and was released on the platform on July 3 before being taken down on July 5.

READ THIS: Satluj row: Govt sets up high-level committee to examine content of Diljit Dosanjh movie

According to India Today, security agencies feared that the film could be used to revive the dwindling pro-Khalistani movement and influence public sentiment ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections. Sources told the publication that while the film depicts historical events, authorities were concerned that certain narratives could be exploited by separatist elements to mobilise support.

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What is Section 69A?

As per India Today, the IDC, constituted under the IT Rules, 2021, will examine the film and recommend the future course of action. Among the options available to the committee are warnings, disclaimers, content modification, reclassification, deletion, or blocking under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

Section 69A empowers the Central Government to direct the blocking of online content if it considers such action necessary in the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of the country, security of the State, friendly relations with foreign states, public order, or to prevent incitement to a cognisable offence.

Officials also pointed to Rule 16 of the IT Rules, which provides an emergency mechanism allowing an authorised officer to recommend immediate blocking if any delay is considered unacceptable.

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Film released without CBFC cuts

According to PTI, the makers had sought certification for a theatrical release in 2022 under the title Punjab '95, during which the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) proposed several cuts.

"They kept sitting on the suggested cuts and eventually released the movie quietly on OTT with a new title. OTT does not come under the CBFC's jurisdiction. When the matter came to the government's notice, ZEE5 was asked to take it down," official told PTI.

"The direction was given due to security concerns. The OTT platform was asked to follow the obligations under intermediary guidelines. If they want to release the film in theatres and OTT, they should follow the laid-down norms," the official added.

ALSO READ: Who was Jaswant Singh Khalra, the Sikh activist on whom Diljit Dosanjh's film 'Satluj' is based

Diljit Dosanjh reacts

Responding to the controversy after the film's removal, Diljit Dosanjh said he had expected such a move.

"I was absolutely certain this would happen," the actor said during an Instagram Live session, adding that once people have watched a film, "it cannot be erased."

Film's long road to release

Directed by Honey Trehan, Satluj was originally titled Punjab '95 and chronicles the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra, who exposed the alleged illegal cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies in Punjab during the militancy years. Khalra was abducted in 1995 and later murdered. In 2005, four Punjab Police personnel were convicted in the case, with their sentences later enhanced to life imprisonment by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.