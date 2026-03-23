'Saw the horrors on my birthday': Arjun Rampal on 26/11 shaping his role in 'Dhurandhar'

Actor Arjun Rampal has spoken about how his personal experience during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks influenced his performance in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, describing the film as a way to channel emotions from that traumatic night.

Speaking at Hello! Hall of Fame Awards in Mumbai, where he was honoured, Rampal recalled being present in the city during the attacks and witnessing events unfold in real time. He said the experience left a lasting impact, which later shaped his approach to a key sequence in the film.

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Recalling 26/11 experience

Rampal shared that he had planned to celebrate his birthday at the Taj Hotel on the night of November 26, 2008. He was at another hotel picking up friends when the first signs of the attack emerged.

"In 2008, during 26/11, I was in this hotel… we were going to go and celebrate my birthday," he said. "We ordered a drink and the first blast happened. The sound was so loud, the glasses shook. We didn’t understand what was happening."

Initially, he was told that the situation might be linked to a gang conflict. However, within minutes, the scale of the incident became clearer as the area was secured and movement was restricted.

"In 20-30 minutes, the hotel was cordoned off. We were told it wasn't safe to step out. I ended up staying there overnight, and on my birthday, I witnessed the horrors of 26/11," he said.

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"Dhurandhar is a revenge of 26/11", says Arjun Rampal. pic.twitter.com/wJHmj75CdS — Āyudhika (@Ayudhika1310) March 23, 2026

Link to Dhurandhar's role

Rampal said the emotional aftermath stayed with him long after the incident. He recalled feeling physically unwell the following morning on his return home.

Years later, when director Aditya Dhar narrated a sequence in Dhurandhar based on the attacks, Rampal said he immediately connected with the material.

"When I heard the 26/11 scene, I knew I had to do it. It felt like a form of closure… almost like revenge for what I had experienced," he said.

In the film, Rampal plays ISI Major Iqbal, a character linked to orchestrating the attacks. The role includes a pivotal scene that recreates aspects of the incident, adding emotional weight to his performance.

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About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Ranveer Singh. The sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is currently performing strongly at the box office.