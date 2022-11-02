Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal recalls his achievement on superstar’s birthday

Shah Rukh Khan, who is celebrating his 57th birthday on Wednesday, is truly a man of all seasons. Called by numerous names like the King of Bollywood, King of eternal romance, King of hearts, Khan is known for his spectacular acting skills, romantic performances, and powerful and impactful dialogues, which has inspired many of his fans. Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal, who claims to be inspired by the Bollywood Badshah, said that his Cairn project came true due to SRK’s movies.

Wishing the superstar on his birthday, Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal tweeted that his dream of getting the bid for Cairn became a reality after release of SRK's blockbuster movie Om Shanti Om. “My dream of getting the bid for Cairn became a reality after release of Om Shanti Om," Anil Agarwal tweeted. He further added that the dialogue of the film agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho toh puri kainaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jati hai has stuck him since.

Agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho toh puri kainaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jati hai...My dream of getting the bid for Cairn became a reality after release of Om Shanti Om…& this dialogue by @iamsrk has stuck with me since.



A very happy birthday to our Badshah... pic.twitter.com/A4xKEV1VP6 — Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) November 2, 2022

The superstar kicked off his birthday celebrations by meeting his fans outside his house Mannat in Mumbai. The actor, along with his son AbRam, greeted his fans and blew kisses at them on Tuesday night. The video and pictures from last night's celebrations have gone viral on social media.

Celebrities, politicians, sportstars, and tweet users across the world wished him on birthday. Here are some of the tweets:

Pride of india 🇮🇳 .. And everyone's favorite at some point of life... Here wishes for one and only badshah, king of bollywood... SHAH RUKH KHAN 🔥❤ pic.twitter.com/VVGSQQZdMi — Mohit Kumar (@Mohit_1812) November 2, 2022

Hearty greetings to Bollywood Badshah @iamsrk . Wish you another year filled with joy, prosperity and a meaningful life ahead. May your every step leads to success and you continue to contribute to cinema, sports and society. Best wishes ! pic.twitter.com/lO2gTxKIfy — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 2, 2022

Happy birthday to @iamsrk wishing him happy healthy and prosperous life ahead — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) November 1, 2022

To mark his birthday celebration, Yash Raj Films, makers of his movie Pathaan, released the much-awaited teaser of the movie. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, and is directed by Siddharth Anand. The movie is scheduled to hit the big screens on January 25, 2023.

The actor took to his Twitter to share the teaser of the film. He wrote: Apni kursi ki peti baandh lijiye…#PathaanTeaser OUT NOW! Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. @deepikapadukone @TheJohnAbraha| #SiddharthAnand @yrf.