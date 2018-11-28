Shah Rukh Khan's message after Gauri Khan made it to Fortune list will win hearts

Recently Gauri Khan was named one of India's Most Powerful Women in Business by Fortune. Gauri Khan posted a couple of pictures from the event on her social media accounts. Khan, who was dressed by Falguni Peacock in a black pantsuit, spoke about Gauri Khan Designs, an interior decor store that she owns.

Her proud husband shared her tweet and gave credit where it was due. Shah Rukh Khan said, "On our family list of 'Fortunate' she is the most powerful."

The 52-year actor has often been seen cheering on his family members. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were recently spotted at a Mexican eatery in Mumbai called Sanchos that she had designed. While interacting with the press, Khan said, "I just go to whichever restaurant she opens because I get free meal, so it's really good for me... I hope she keeps opening up new restaurants so that all of us can keep coming here to party."

Gauri Khan Designs was started by the designer and is known for its high-end projects. Projects that the company has handled includes a flagship store for Ralph Lauren, a party room for the Ambani residence Antilia, Ranbir Kapoor's house, Karan Johar's terrace, Jacqueline Fernandez's bedroom and Siddharth Malhotra's house.

While most of her projects are high-end, Gauri Khan wants to move the business online as well to expand her clientele. "The most important things for us is to see a smile on the client's face at the end of the project. We don't impose our designs on the clients but try and show them the path," she had said at the Fortune India's Most Powerful Women in Business 2018 event.

Gauri Khan also said that she manages a work-life balance as Shah Rukh Khan is equally involved in raising their youngest child, AbRam who is five years old. Khan also added that the actor is involved in her projects as well and provides her with insightful feedback.