Shah Rukh Khan, Yash, Ranveer Singh: After ₹1,000 crore hits, these superstars are ready with even bigger movies

Following the historic success of Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan returns with King, an action thriller directed by Siddharth Anand. The film has generated tremendous buzz as it marks the theatrical debut of Shah Rukh's daughter, Suhana Khan, after her OTT debut in The Archies. Shah Rukh is expected to play a ruthless assassin who is forced into one final mission while protecting a young girl. Deepika Padukone reportedly plays a pivotal role, while Abhishek Bachchan is expected to be seen as the primary antagonist. With large-scale international action sequences and a Christmas 2026 release, King is being positioned as one of Bollywood's biggest films.

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Yash – Toxic

After rewriting box office records with KGF: Chapter 2, Yash headlines Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Geetu Mohandas. Unlike the high-octane KGF franchise, Toxic promises a stylish action drama set against the backdrop of an international drug cartel. The film features an ensemble cast including Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria and Huma Qureshi. Produced on a grand scale with global production values, Toxic is set to be released on 26 August, 2026.

Yash – Ramayana

Yash is also stepping into one of Indian mythology's most iconic roles as Ravana in Namit Malhotra's Ramayana. The actor is not only playing the powerful antagonist but is also co-producing the ambitious two-part epic. Reports suggest the movie has an estimated budget of around ₹4,000 crore, making it India's costliest film. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita, the film is mounted on an unprecedented scale with cutting-edge visual effects. The makers aim to create a global cinematic spectacle that introduces the Ramayana to international audiences. The first instalment is scheduled for a Diwali 2026 release.

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Prabhas – Fauji

Prabhas teams up with director Hanu Raghavapudi for Fauji, a period action drama set during the pre-Independence era. The film reportedly follows the journey of a soldier whose courage and patriotism shape the narrative. Known for combining emotional storytelling with large-scale action, Hanu Raghavapudi is expected to present Prabhas in a role unlike his recent commercial entertainers. The film is already among the most anticipated Telugu releases of 2026.

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Prabhas – Spirit

Another major project in Prabhas' lineup is Spirit, directed by Animal filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The actor will reportedly portray a fierce and morally complex police officer, marking his first collaboration with the director. Known for intense storytelling and stylised action, Vanga is expected to deliver a hard-hitting action drama with Spirit. The film is being planned as a multilingual release in 2027 with a global theatrical rollout.

Jr NTR – Dragon

Fresh after expanding his pan-India popularity through RRR and War 2, Jr NTR will headline Dragon, directed by Prashanth Neel. The film is expected to feature high-voltage action, emotionally driven storytelling and larger-than-life visuals, continuing the filmmaker's signature style seen in KGF and Salaar. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the collaboration between two of Indian cinema's biggest names. Dragon is set to be released in 2027.

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Allu Arjun – Raaka

Following the phenomenal success of Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun joins hands with blockbuster director Atlee for Raaka. The project is expected to be a commercial entertainer featuring stylish action, grand visuals and cutting-edge VFX. Atlee's track record with films like Jawan has significantly raised expectations, making Raaka one of the most anticipated pan-India releases in end of 2027.

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Ranveer Singh – Pralay

After the success of his most loved film franchise Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh is set to explore a completely new genre with Pralay, a zombie survival thriller. The film is expected to blend horror, action and suspense on a scale rarely attempted in Bollywood. With large visual effects, intense action sequences and an unusual storyline, Pralay aims to introduce Indian audiences to a fresh cinematic experience.