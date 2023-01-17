Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Pathaan': After Censor Board, Delhi HC asks YRF team to make changes

The Delhi High Court has asked the makers of Pathaan to make some additional changes to the movie ahead of its release on January 25. The HC has asked Yash Raj Films to prepare subtitles, close captioning, and audio descriptions for the visually and hearing-impaired audience so that they can also enjoy the movie.

However, the HC has asked the makers to make these changes only for the OTT platforms. The court hasn't passed any directions for Pathaan's theatrical release. The high court on January 16 asked YRF studios to submit the film with the above changes to the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) again by February 20. The CBFC will pass its decision by March 10.

Pathaan, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, has already been approved by the Central Board of Film Certification. Earlier this month, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) asked the makers of the film to make some tweaks to the film, including in its songs, and submit a revised version.

CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi said, "Pathaan went through the due and thorough examining process as per the CBFC guidelines. The committee has guided the makers to implement the advised changes in the film including the songs and submit the revised version prior to theatrical release.”

Joshi added that: "CBFC is always committed to find the right balance between creative expression and sensibility of the audience and believe that we can always find solution through meaningful dialogue between all stakeholders."

He further said: “Whilst the process is getting duly followed and implemented, I must reiterate that our culture and faith is glorious, intricate, and nuanced. And we have to be careful that it does not get defined by trivia which takes the focus away from the real and the true. And like I have said earlier as well, that the trust between creators and audience is most important to protect and the creators should keep working towards it.”

Pathaan: SRK’s comeback film

Pathaan, which would see Khan’s comeback after five years, has been creating a lot of buzz since the release of its soundtrack “Beshram Rang”. The movie’s song stirred controversy as Deepika’s saffron bikini and sensual dance moves irked many. Many critics, including politicians and leaders from right-wing ideologies, branded the song as “vulgar”.

The film is directed by Siddharth Anand. It is the fourth installment in the YRF Spy Universe, where Khan will be playing the role of a RAW field agent. The movie is scheduled for release on January 25, 2023, with Republic Day weekend along with dubbed versions in Tamil and Telugu.

Also read: From Prince Harry to Meme King: Internet goes berserk over Duke of Sussex's tell-all memoir 'Spare'

Also read: North India cold wave: Delhi shivers at 2.4 degrees, IMD predicts respite in two days