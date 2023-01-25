Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan leaked on TamilRockers, other sites in HD formats

As Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer spy thriller Pathaan hits theatres on January 25, the film has been leaked on various sites such as TamilRockers, Flimywap, Filmyzilla, 123movies, 123movierulz, and Onlinemoviewatches in several formats. The movie is available in 240p, 360p, 480p, 720p, 1080p, and HD formats across these portals.

The development comes as producers and lead actors of the film warned against recording videos and giving out spoilers from the film. Yash Raj Films tweeted: “All set for the biggest action spectacle? A humble request to everyone to refrain from recording any videos, sharing them online and giving out any spoilers. Experience Pathaan only in cinemas!”

In terms of its advance booking, Pathaan has crossed the record of the Hindi dubbed version of Yash-starrer blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2 and is only second to SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Over 5.56 lakh tickets of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer were sold till Tuesday.

The film has been released on a total of 7,700 screens– 5,200 screens in India and 2,500 screens in the overseas market. Pathaan is Shah Rukh Khan’s first film in the lead role since Zero, which came in 2018. The film features Shah Rukh Khan as a RAW agent.

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Pathaan features Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.

