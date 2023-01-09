Shark Tank India 2: ‘Watch Bigg Boss’, Anupam Mittal tells user who misses Ashneer Grover 

Founder of Shaadi.com and Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal took on an Instagram user who said the current season was no fun as Ashneer Grover was missing. Mittal said the user can go and watch Bigg Boss instead. The user wrote in the comments section, “Since Ashneer Grover ji is not there, there’s no fun.” Mittal replied to this comment, “Watch Bigg Boss.”

Another user said Shark Tank season 2 appears to be much more fake than season 1, which was raw and natural. The user wrote, “Sir, Shark Tank season 2 is not much fun. It is looking much more fake. Season 1 was the best raw and natural. Season 2 is bland just don’t convert it into other reality shows like Indian Idol. Keep it natural. This is my one advice to all the sharks.” Mittal said, “We are trying.”

The users commented on Mittal’s post about the founder of the shoe brand Flatheads Ganesh Balakrishnan. Mittal shared a video from Balakrishnan’s pitch and wrote, “Deal li ya na li, pure India ka dil jeet liya… isi liye haar kar jeetne wale ko baazigar kehte hain (sic). Well done Ganesh Balakrishnan, everybody is rooting for you and thanks for teaching us the power of being open, honest and accepting. As you and I discussed today ‘success builds ego but failure builds character’. Onwards and upwards (sic).”

Meanwhile, Ashneer Grover who was a judge in the first season of Shark Tank said in The Ranveer Show podcast that he did not track what was happening in the current season and that he had done his job well in season 1.

Grover said, “The show is theirs now, they should play the game. Why should I see what is happening on Shark Tank India shoot? The show is not a part of my life now, so why should I live in the past? When it became known that I am not a part of the season, I unfollowed all the sharks on social media.”

Season 2 of Shark Tank India is currently live on Sony TV, the SonyLIV app, and the SonyLIV website. Hosted by Rahul Dua, the show has a panel comprising six sharks– Mittal; Co-Founder and CMO of boAt Aman Gupta; Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Namita Thapar; Co-Founder and CEO of CarDekho.com Amit Jain; Co-Founder, and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics Vineeta Singh; Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com Peyush Bansal.

