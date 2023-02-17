‘Shehzada’ Twitter review: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon impress in this family drama

Shehzada audience reactions: Shehzada, the official remake of the Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde-starrer hit film Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo, was released on over 11,000 screens all over the country on Friday. After the film’s release, moviegoers on Twitter were quick to lavish praises on Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon for delivering formidable performances as Bantu and Samara respectively.

A user said that Kartik Aaryan’s performance and swag as Bantu is the unique selling point of Shehzada. The user wrote, “Shehzada is a delightful watch, a perfect family entertainment. Go for it!! A winner!! Kartik Aaryan’s performance and swag is the USP, Kriti Sanon stunning! Rohit Dhawan full marks, congrats.”

#Shehzada is a delightful watch, a perfect family entertainment. Go for it!! A winner!! @TheAaryanKartik’s performance and swag is the USP @kritisanon Stunning! #rohitdhawan Full Marks 💯 Congrats my friend #amangill 🫶 — Vajir K Singh (@vajir) February 16, 2023

#ShehzadaReview :⭐⭐ ⭐⭐#Shehzada is a breezy family drama, which has all the necessary commercial elements to entertain with memorable performance by @TheAaryanKartik @kritisanon & @SirPareshRawal

This film will definitely make for a good weekend to watch with the family. pic.twitter.com/JUvk7yJGsz February 17, 2023

A cine-goer said even though Shehzada is a remake of Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo, both the films have different vibes yet feel similar. The user wrote, “Even though its a remake, Shehzada and Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo are both very different vibes, yet similar in feel because while the story remains intact, Kartik played with his own strengths, and he didn’t try to copy the delivery style of Allu Arjun.”

Even though its a remake, #Shehzada and #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo are both very different vibes, yet similar in feel because while the story remains intact, Kartik played with his own strengths, and he didnt try to copy the delivery style of @alluarjunonline pic.twitter.com/a9wwFltB9u — Allu Arjun Fan Ramu ® (@AlluArjunFanRam) February 17, 2023

#Shehzada is a really fun filmmm!! I was doubtful before because Kartik is doing Allu Arjun sir's role but he has done total justice 🙌🏻 Maza bohot aaya 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/L2P2EM13Dc — Vijju (@vijju_bunny_32) February 17, 2023 Making a remake of an Allu sir film is a matter of pride for us Arjun sir fans. And now Kartik has also done a very good job of it, so his fans should be proud too 🙌🏻❤ #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo #Shehzada pic.twitter.com/33IOZUk1Mv — Pooja🫰 (@pooja_bunny_999) February 17, 2023

Another cinephile said that Shehzada is a full-on massy film saved single-handedly by Kartik Aaryan. The user who goes by Review Junkie on Twitter wrote, “Shehzada is full on massy; Single-handedly saved by Kartik Aaryan. His quirky screen presence and nuanced dialogue delivery prove that he’s going to supersede all his contemporaries. Paresh Rawal shines. Kriti Sanon looks fab. Catchy music, good camerawork.”

He, however, added that editing could have been much better in the first half and that a few scenes seemed forced.

Tweet 2/2)



Editing in First half could be better. Few scenes in #Shehzada seems a bit forced. Side characters like #ManishaKoirala & #RohitRoy didn’t look organic. Comedy part works. Dialogues were better. Execution could be a bit more crisp. — Review Junkie (@jagatjoon12) February 17, 2023

On the contrary, Anmol Jamwal, who runs the YouTube channel Tried and Refused Productions, said that Kartik Aaryan tries to do the heavy lifting as Bantu in Shehzada but it shapes up to be a generic commercial venture.

Jamwal tweeted, “Kartik Aaryan really attempts the heavy lifting of Shehzada but the film never fully embraces the self-aware and absurdity of AVPL! They didn’t dare to do the iconic boardroom scene. A Bollywood rendition would have been (sic). It shapes up to be a very generic commercial venture.”

#KartikAaryan really attempts the heavy lifting of #Shehzada but the film never fully embraces the self aware & absurdity of AVPL!



They didn’t dare to do the iconic boardroom scene. A Bollywood rendition would have been 🤌



It shapes up to be a very generic commercial venture — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) February 17, 2023

Shehzada story, cast

Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the film focuses on Bantu, whose father Valmiki hates him since he was a toddler. His boss Samara shows him love and affection until he discovers that he is the scion of the Jindal family. Shehzada features Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Bose Roy, Sachin Khedekar, and Rajpal Yadav in significant roles.

