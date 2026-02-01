Shots fired at Juhu outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's house; Investigation underway

On late Saturday night, multiple gunshots were fired outside the Juhu home of Bollywood director Rohit Shetty. Authorities responded with a major security and forensic investigation in Mumbai. No injuries were reported .

Teams from the Juhu police station and the crime branch rushed to the spot soon after the incident and began examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify the assailants and reconstruct the sequence of events. Forensic science and ballistic experts were also deployed to collect evidence from the site.

According to officials, the shooting took place at around 12.45 am, when the attackers targeted the first floor of the nine-storey building. At least five rounds were fired, one of which hit and shattered the glass of a gym located within the premises.

There were no reports of injuries, and it was not immediately known whether Shetty was present at the residence at the time of the firing, an official said. As a precaution, security around the building was stepped up following the incident.

“Someone fired at the building. Zonal police and crime branch teams are investigating,” an official said.

Police confirmed that a case has been registered under charges of attempt to murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

Shetty is among the most prominent filmmakers in Hindi cinema, best known for directing blockbuster franchises such as Golmaal and Singham. He has directed commercially successful films, including Chennai Express, starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Shetty is also a well-known television personality, having hosted the popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi for several seasons. Over the years, he has built a reputation for directing high-octane action films and large-scale commercial entertainers.

Officials said the probe is ongoing and further details will emerge as the investigation progresses.