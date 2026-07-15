Shraddha Kapoor-led Eetha to avoid box office clash with 'Toxic'? Details here

Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Eetha is unlikely to arrive in theatres on August 28, 2026, as originally announced, with the makers reportedly considering either preponing or postponing its release to avoid a crowded box office window.

According to Bollywood Hungama, a source close to the development said, "The teaser of Eetha, which was attached with Cocktail 2, has got a rocking response and it has increased the excitement for the film. Initially, the makers were confident of releasing it on August 28. But now they have decided not to bring the film on that date."

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The report further quoted the source as saying, "The makers are evaluating whether to prepone the release or push it ahead. A final call is expected soon and an official announcement should follow in the coming days."

The release strategy is reportedly being revisited as the end of August has become increasingly competitive. While Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 is scheduled for August 28, Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is slated to hit theatres on August 26, making the period highly competitive for theatrical business. Vvan, which was initially expected to release around the same time, has already shifted to September 25.

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Explaining the reasoning, the source told Bollywood Hungama, "Maharashtra will be a key market for Eetha. Releasing too close to another major film could impact its box office potential. The producers want to give the film the best possible window."

The report added that if the film is advanced, the Independence Day weekend or August 7 could emerge as possible options, although that would require reshuffling Maddock Films' release calendar. If postponed, Eetha could instead arrive in September. However, the makers have not officially confirmed any revised release date.

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Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Eetha stars Shraddha Kapoor as legendary Marathi Tamasha and Lavani artiste Vithabai Narayangaonkar. The biographical drama also features Randeep Hooda and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles. The film's teaser, released last month, received a strong response from audiences, further raising expectations around the project.