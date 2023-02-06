Sidharth-Kiara wedding: Isha Ambani, husband Anand Piramal arrive in Jaisalmer 

Kiara Advani’s school friend and Reliance Retail Ventures chairperson Isha Ambani and husband Anand Piramal arrived at the Jaisalmer Airport ahead of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding. The couple was all dressed up as they arrived at the airport. While Isha was seen wearing a white dress with statement jewelry, Anand sported a bandhgala suit.

Kiara and Isha went to the same school and have been close friends since childhood. Kiara talked about her friendship with Isha in an interview and said, “Isha is a very close friend, she is an old friend. My best friends are girlfriends of mine from school- Sanya, Kareena, Charvi, Anuja, Sakshi.”

Before Isha and Anand, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, and Armaan Jain were spotted arriving at the Jaisalmer airport. Sidharth and Kiara will reportedly tie the knot on February 7 after their haldi ceremony. The wedding festivities began on February 4 with the mehendi ceremony and sangeet took place on February 5.

The wedding is expected to take place in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace and will likely be an elaborate affair. The guests will be treated to food stalls, a desert safari, and a Manganiyar performance among other things.

The wedding will likely be followed by two receptions– one in Delhi and second in Mumbai. Sidharth and Kiara have been in a relationship since the shooting of the movie ‘Shershaah’.

