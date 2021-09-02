Sidharth Shukla death: R Madhavan, Akshay Kumar, others pay last respects

Popular television actor and reality show star Sidharth Shukla passed away due to a heart attack on Thursday morning. He is survived by his mother and two sisters. After the news of Sidharth Shukla’s death became public, Twitter was flooded with tributes.

Actor R Madhavan, known for his roles in movies like Rang De Basanti, 13B and Tanu Weds Manu, said the news is simply heartbreaking and tragic. “Heartbreaking and tragic. Rest in peace brother. Just don’t have words to express my anguish,” Madhavan tweeted.

Rajkummar Rao and Akshay Kumar also tweeted on the sudden death of Sidharth Shukla. “This is so unfair. Gone too soon Sidharth. Rest in peace brother. You will be in our hearts forever. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans,” the Stree actor tweeted.

Akshay Kumar, on the other hand, said though he didn’t know Shukla personally, it was really “heartbreaking to know of such a talented life gone too soon.”

Actor and Congress MP Raj Babbar also gave his last respects to the departed soul. “A promising journey of an acclaimed talent has been cut short. News of the demise of Sidharth Shukla comes as a shock. With his great looks and style, he had made a name for himself in a very short span of time. My heartfelt condolences to his mother and other family members,” Babbar tweeted.

Comedian Kapil Sharma, actors Munmum Datta, Rajeev Khandelwal, Romiit Raaj, Raashi Khanna, Gautam Rode, Karanvir Sharma and former Bigg Boss contestant Koena Mitra also mourned the Balika Vadhu actor’s untimely demise.

Shukla was known for his roles in serials like Jaane Pehchaane Se… Ye Ajnabbi, Love U Zindagi and Balika Vadhu. Sidharth made his Bollywood debut with the 2014 film Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania where he played a supporting role. Besides this, he also participated in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Bigg Boss 13.

