Social media is divided over Jr NTR’s English accent in Golden Globes interview

Footage and visuals from the Golden Globes 2023 event started doing the rounds on desi social media after SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ bagged the best song award on Wednesday. One such interview of Jr NTR’s on the sidelines of the event has gone viral – not for what he said but how he said it.
Netizens believe that Jr NTR acquired an American accent. While some have criticised him for his accent, many have defended him too.
“Story of most Indian student after landing in America. Accent changes within short span of time (sic),” said a Twitter user, while another added, “Love you Tarak sir but pls never do that accent again, be proud of your real indian accent, its a better pronunciation of english (sic)”
“Having heard him speak English before it's clearly a fake accent, but atleast he pulled it off nicely. Still no need to fake anything! (sic),” said another user, while yet another said, “He should have replied in normal Indian accent. There is nothing wrong in Indian accent. This "act" only pushes the notion that American and British accents are the only correct way to speak English. Interestingly when he speaks Hindi, it's with some Telugu accent which is fine. (sic)”
But many jumped to his defence. “He speaks the local dialect in every region where ever he goes. That's his way of respecting the land. People who criticize his English, acknowledge that he can speak more than 6 languages fluently. He is a gem (sic),” said a user, while another said, “Come on comment section these guys are there to communicate. It's better with that accent so that the interviewer can understand (sic).” Another said, “Everyone here complaining abt his accent should understand that he’s not always in control of it bc it is the result of the way ppl talk around u… im speaking as an indian who used to have an indian accent but changed when i came to usa (sic)”
‘RRR’ and the song, Naatu Naatu, have become the talk of the town after bagging the Golden Globe. Wishes poured in from every corner for the ‘RRR’ team. “A very special accomplishment! Compliments to @mmkeeravaani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, @Rahulsipligunj. I also congratulate @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie. This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
