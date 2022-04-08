Sonu Sood receives UAE Golden Visa for humanitarian efforts during COVID-19

Actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood has received the UAE Golden Visa for his efforts to help the needy during the coronavirus pandemic. Investors, entrepreneurs and experts across different walks of life can apply for this visa.

“I am incredibly honoured and grateful to the Dubai government for Golden Visa. Dubai has been one of my favourite destinations to visit. It is a dynamic place to thrive. I am thankful to the authorities for the privilege,” he said. Sood also thanked Blue Chip Investments owners Ravinder Soni, Suraj Jumani and Alnahda Centre for cooperation.

During COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, Sood helped many stranded migrant workers reach their homes and also engaged in other philanthropic activities. His work was appreciated widely and he was also called ‘The Messiah of Migrants’ by people.

The actor even launched a toll-free helpline for those in dire need of assistance. He was also made the brand ambassador of the coronavirus inoculation drive by the Punjab government last year.

After this, Sood has joined the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Neha Kakkar, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Boney Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Amaal Malik, Trisha, Farah Khan and Dulquer Salmaan in receiving the honour.