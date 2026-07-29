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'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' advance booking: Tom Holland's actioner sells 4 lakh tickets; may beat 'Avengers: Infinity War', 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' advance booking: Tom Holland's actioner sells 4 lakh tickets; may beat 'Avengers: Infinity War', 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

The unprecedented demand has been driven by fan anticipation surrounding Tom Holland's return as Peter Parker following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 29, 2026 3:20 PM IST
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' advance booking: Tom Holland's actioner sells 4 lakh tickets; may beat 'Avengers: Infinity War', 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day is weaving a record-breaking box office story even before its theatrical release. The Marvel-Sony blockbuster has registered phenomenal advance bookings across India, with demand soaring at multiplex chains and online ticketing platforms. Trade estimates suggest the film is on course to become one of the biggest Hollywood openers ever in the country.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day has sold approximately 3.69 lakh tickets across the three national multiplex chains, PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis, for its opening day, according to Sacnilk. The film is expected to comfortably cross the 4 lakh-ticket mark before release, putting it within touching distance of the all-time Hollywood advance booking records in India.

READ THIS: Marvel fans reunite! 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' swings into EPIQ gets premium large format release

The film has also built strong momentum for its second day. Advance sales for Friday have already crossed 1.97 lakh tickets at national chains, generating over ₹10 crore gross, indicating that the opening weekend could be one of the biggest ever for a Hollywood title in the Indian market.

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Advance booking collection 

The nationwide response has been equally impressive. According to trade trackers, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has grossed over ₹46.5 crore in advance bookings across India, with more than 3.5 lakh tickets booked for opening-day shows across over 4,000 theatres. English-language screenings continue to dominate sales, while the Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada versions are also witnessing strong demand, particularly in metro cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai.

Chasing Hollywood history

With its current pace, the superhero film is projected to finish with over 5 lakh tickets sold at national chains, which would take it past Avengers: Infinity War (4.86 lakh tickets) and make it the third-highest Hollywood advance seller in India. Only Avengers: Endgame (10.25 lakh tickets) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (5.5 lakh tickets) would remain ahead if projections hold true.

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ALSO READ: Marvel fans, Avengers: Doomsday trailer is finally here: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans & the X-Men are back

    The unprecedented demand has been driven by fan anticipation surrounding Tom Holland's return as Peter Parker following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film's promotional campaign, premium-format releases in IMAX and 4DX, and excitement over Mark Ruffalo's Hulk joining the story have further boosted ticket sales.

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    Business Today Desk
    Business Today Desk

    Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

    Published on: Jul 29, 2026 3:20 PM IST
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