Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection Day 11: Tom Holland film crosses ₹458 crore in India, eyes new Hollywood record

Brand New Day has effectively rewritten the Hollywood box-office hierarchy in India in less than two weeks. With ₹383.79 crore in India net collections, it has crossed Avengers: Endgame and is now closing in on Avatar: The Way of Water, which earned ₹391.40 crore net in India.

The Tom Holland starrer is also far ahead of its predecessor Spider-Man: No Way Home, which collected around ₹217.10 crore net in India according to Sacnilk, while trade reports have put its India gross at around ₹265 crore.

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In gross terms, the gap with Avatar: The Way of Water is also narrowing. Avatar 2 has an India gross of ₹477.50 crore, meaning Brand New Day, at ₹458.92 crore, is now less than ₹20 crore away from that mark.

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The film's performance has been particularly notable because it has continued to hold strongly beyond its opening week. By Day 7, it had already crossed ₹380 crore in India, and its second weekend brought another surge in collections.

A new benchmark for Hollywood in India

The film had already made history at the start of its theatrical run, surpassing Avengers: Endgame's opening-day record for a non-Indian film in India. Its opening also set the tone for what has become one of the strongest Hollywood runs in the country's box office history.

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Globally, the film has also emerged as a major blockbuster. It opened to an estimated $932 million worldwide, making it the second-biggest global opening in cinema history behind Avengers: Endgame. Its domestic opening weekend in the US and Canada reached $360 million, narrowly surpassing Endgame's $357 million opening there.

What is Spider-Man: Brand New Day about?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the latest live-action film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man series and serves as the follow-up to Spider-Man: No Way Home. The story picks up four years after the events of the previous film, with Peter Parker living alone and fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a New York City where nobody remembers his identity.

The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, with Tom Holland returning as Peter Parker/Spider-Man. Zendaya plays MJ, while Jacob Batalon returns as Ned. The cast also includes Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/Punisher, Michael Mando as Mac Gargan/Scorpion, Tramell Tillman and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk.

The screenplay is by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, based on the Marvel comic-book characters created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. The film is produced by Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures and continues the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man story that began with Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017.