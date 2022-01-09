Spider-man: No Way Home to have no OTT release for at least two months

As the COVID-19 cases are surging again in the country, multiple states have shut down theatres in order to curb the spread of the virus. With theatres closed and new releases postponed, the audience will now have to rely on OTT releases for their entertainment fix.

However, Marvel fans who are not able to see Spider-man: No Way Home in theatres will have to wait for at least another two months before they can watch the movie on any OTT platforms.

Tom Holland-starrer Spider-man: No Way Home will exclusively play in theatres for now and the film would not be released on any digital platforms for at least two months, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

"'SPIDER-MAN' TO STAY EXCLUSIVELY IN THEATRES, NO DIGITAL RELEASE FOR AT LEAST 2 MORE MONTHS," wrote Adrash on Twitter.

Spider-man: No Way Home Box Office Collection

Spider-man: No Way Home, which was released in theatres on December 16, has had a dream run in India, crossing the Rs 200-mark on January 3. The film is among the top 3 Hollywood releases in India ever.

Spider-man: No Way Home is only behind Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War when it comes to Nett Box Office Collection in India, according to Adarsh. All three films have been distributed by Disney India.

"TOP 3 HOLLYWOOD FILMS IN INDIA… [2019] #AvengersEndgame: Rs 367.43 cr [2018] #AvengersInfintyWar: Rs 228.50 cr [2021] #SpiderMan: #NoWayHome: Rs 202.34 Coincidentally, THE TOP 3 are #Marvel films. Note: #English #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu Nett BOC. #India biz," wrote Adarsh on Twitter.

About Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Marvel-backed film, directed by Jon Watts, stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker/ Spider-Man, Zendaya as Michelle "MJ" Jones-Watson, Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr Strange, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds and Jon Favreau as Harold "Happy Hogan".

It also stars actors like Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Benedict Wong, Tony Revolori and Marisa Tomei in pivotal roles.