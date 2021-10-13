Squid Game is Netflix’s biggest ever series, reaches 111 million viewers

Dystopian South Korean drama Squid Game has become Netflix’s most popular series ever, drawing 111 million fans since its debut less than four weeks ago, the streaming service said on Tuesday.

Squid Game’s popularity spread around the world by word of mouth, and especially via social media. The hit series has topped Netflix charts in more than 80 countries.

“Squid Game has officially reached 111 million fans – making it our biggest series launch ever!” tweeted Netflix earlier today.

Squid Game has officially reached 111 million fans — making it our biggest series launch ever! pic.twitter.com/SW3FJ42Qsn — Netflix (@netflix) October 12, 2021

By comparison, Netflix’s previous hit series Bridgerton had reached 82 million households on its debut.

Squid Game is a survival thriller set in modern-day Seoul, where destitute people are lured and pitted against each other to play simple children's games to win millions or die trying.

While the genre of the show isn't new, its striking visuals, relatable characters and disturbing study of human nature have spoken to audiences all around the world. This hyper-violent dystopian thriller is a nine-part series that has been compared to being a cross between Hunger Games, Black Mirror, and Parasite.

The success of Squid Game has only added to South Korea’s increasing influence on global popular culture, following the likes of K-pop band BTS, and the Oscar-winning movie Parasite.

Squid Game is the first Korean series to hit the number one chart in the United States.

It is also the latest success for Netflix’s bid to produce more international and non-English language content. The streamer’s third most-watched series debut, for instance, is French-language Lupin.

Netflix offers Squid Game in both dubbed and subtitled versions in multiple languages, expanding its potential audience.

In February, Netflix announced plans to spend $500 million this year alone on series and films produced in South Korea

