'Still have more to say': Venky Atluri confirms 'Lucky Baskhar' sequel; Dulquer Salmaan likely to return

Venky Atluri, the acclaimed director of the Telugu film 'Lucky Baskhar', has officially confirmed that a sequel is in the works, stirring excitement among fans and the film industry alike. The original film, released in October 2024, was a remarkable success, both critically and at the box office. Now, with the announcement of a sequel, speculation is rife about the continuation of Baskhar's intricate narrative.

The original 'Lucky Baskhar' featured an ensemble cast including Dulquer Salmaan, whose performance in the titular role received widespread acclaim. The film, a period crime drama, depicted the life of Baskhar, who found himself enmeshed in the world of financial scams amidst his struggles with debt and societal humiliation.

Venky Atluri indicated his commitment to further developing the storyline, stating, "Lucky Baskhar is a story I feel still has more to say," which has fuelled discussions about the potential directions the sequel might take. This revelation has increased the anticipation for the sequel, with fans eager to see if Dulquer Salmaan will reprise his role.

The sequel's development is a priority for Atluri, despite his busy schedule with ongoing projects such as 'Suriya 46'. He has reassured fans that the sequel will proceed actively once 'Suriya 46' is completed, maintaining its position as a key focus for the director.

The success of 'Lucky Baskhar' was marked by its compelling narrative and powerful performances, elements that fans hope will continue to be central in the sequel. As a result, 'Lucky Baskhar 2' is rapidly becoming one of the most eagerly awaited Telugu films.

Produced by Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinema, and Srikara Studios, the original film's achievements have set high expectations for its successor. The film industry's attention remains on whether the sequel will meet or exceed these expectations.

As discussions about Dulquer Salmaan's potential return intensify, the director's assurance of the sequel's development has only heightened interest. For now, the fans and industry insiders await further announcements regarding the cast and storyline.

With the buzz surrounding the sequel, 'Lucky Baskhar 2' is expected to make a significant impact in Telugu cinema upon its eventual release.