'Strongly deny the accusations': YRF on 'Mardaani 3' being linked to 'over 800 missing in Delhi' report

Amid social media debate, Yash Raj Films (YRF) has denied any connection between its promotion of Mardaani 3 and claims about a surge in missing girls in Delhi. The controversy began after reports alleged that over 800 people had gone missing in the capital within 15 days, coinciding with the release of Rani Mukerji’s film.

Advertisement

Related Articles

YRF reiterated its commitment to ethical standards and denied any deliberate sensationalism.

A spokesperson told SCREEN, "Yash Raj Films is a 50 year old company founded on the core principles of being highly ethical and transparent. We strongly deny the accusations floating on social media that Mardaani 3’s promotional campaign has deliberately sensationalised a sensitive issue like this and we have immense trust in our authorities that they will share all facts and truths in due course of time."

As these reports spread, the Delhi Police intervened, confirming the data’s authenticity but questioning how it was presented. Authorities urged caution about the impact of viral information on public perception.

The Delhi Police expressed concern over the motives behind the online discussion, noting that the narrative was being amplified through paid promotions. The Delhi Police continue to monitor online activity and have stated that strict action will be taken against anyone found creating panic for profit.

Advertisement

A spokesperson said, "After following a few leads, we discovered that the hype around the surge in missing girls in Delhi is being pushed through paid promotion. Creating panic for monetary gains won't be tolerated, and we'll take strict action against such individuals," in a post on X.

The issue gained a political angle when BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya posted, "The claim that 'so many children have gone missing from Delhi' is being spread through a paid campaign to promote a Hindi film. The Delhi Police will obviously follow this up to its logical conclusion."

Social media users linked Malviya's remarks about a "Hindi film" to the release of Mardaani 3, which addresses child trafficking and missing girls in Delhi. Despite the timing, there is no direct evidence that the film's promotion is responsible for the viral narrative.

Advertisement

Mardaani 3, starring Rani Mukerji, was released on January 30 and centres on child trafficking. The overlap between its subject matter and the online discourse has intensified scrutiny of both the film’s promotional strategy and the responsibilities of filmmakers addressing social issues.