'Such an objectionable content': Subhas Chandra Bose’s grandnephew wants Prabhas’ Fauzi teaser pulled down

Chandra Kumar Bose, a socio-political activist and former BJP vice-president in West Bengal, wrote to Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw after the teaser was released on October 23, which also marked the 83rd Balidan Diwas of revolutionary leader Bhagabati Charan Panigrahi, an associate of Netaji.

Why is the Fauzi teaser facing criticism?

In his letter, Bose objected to the teaser’s depiction of Netaji, the Supreme Commander of the Indian National Army and the first Prime Minister of undivided India, speaking to Adolf Hitler and introducing a fictional character named Fauzi.

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“We take strong offence to this trivialisation of Netaji. We also fail to understand as to how could the Censor Board clear such an objectionable content. You are requested to kindly look into this very serious concern and get it investigated. It shall be the right service to the nation if you make sure that this teaser is pulled down and the responsible ones at the Censor Board are punished in an exemplary manner,” he wrote on X.

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Bose also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X and called for the teaser to be corrected and released again.

“The teaser of Fauzi ought to be pulled down, corrected and released again. Should our concern regarding Netaji be resolved (for the teaser as well as for the Movie), my best wishes go out for #Prabhas and the entire team @FauziTheMovie. Hope @hanurpudi realises the seriousness,” he wrote.

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What does the Fauzi teaser show?

The teaser, titled File No. 25, was released on Prabhas’ 47th birthday on October 23. Set in Berlin in 1942, it shows Subhas Chandra Bose approaching Adolf Hitler for support in his fight against British rule in India.

Hitler suggests that Indians are accustomed to being ruled. Bose counters by talking about an Indian superspy who helped Japan defeat the British and take control of Singapore. He says the spy has developed a secret code inspired by the Bhagavad Gita and is stationed in Calcutta.

The video ends with Prabhas’ character, looking dishevelled and smoking a cigarette, firing a large gun at an unidentified target.

The depiction of Bose and Hitler praising Prabhas’ character has drawn criticism online. The makers of Fauzi have not yet responded to the backlash.