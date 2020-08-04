Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bihar govt to recommend CBI investigation

Sushant Singh Rajput death: The Bihar government has decided to recommend a CBI inquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case after the late actor's father KK Singh made a request for the same, said Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

Kumar also said that Bihar Police DGP Gupteshwar Pandey met Sushant's father today and it is during this interaction that the latter pressed for a CBI probe into his son's death. He further stated that the DGP will initiate the necessary steps to urgently send a proposal to the state government in this regard.

"The state government would formally recommend the case to be handed over to the CBI today itself after completing all the procedures and formalities," assured the Bihar CM.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bihar Police looks into actor's finances; friend says forced to give false statements

According to one of Nitish Kumar's close associates, the Chhichhore actor's father demanded a CBI inquiry into the case citing the obstacles created for Bihar Police officials in Mumbai, who are there to pursue investigation into the written complaint filed by the late actor's family at the Rajiv Nagar police station in Bihar.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh has also sought a CBI investigation into this case. Singh said that the Mumbai police is not investigating this case thoroughly. He went on to accuse that the casual attitude adopted by the Mumbai police in this case is benefitting the people responsible for the actor's sudden demise.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput case: Actor's family lawyer demands CBI inquiry