Tejasswi Prakash wins 'Bigg Boss' Season 15; bags Rs 40 lakh

Tejasswi Prakash won Bigg Boss Season 15 and took home the prize money of Rs 40 lakh. Apart from winning the trophy, Tejasswi was also revealed as the new face of the hit supernatural series, Naagin.

Prateek Sehajpal was the first runner up of the season, while Prakash's actor-boyfriend Karan Kundra finished third. Actor Shamita Shetty finished fourth while choreographer Nishant Bhat finished on the fifth spot.



All top five finalists were offered a suitcase with prize money worth Rs 10 lakh. Nishant Bhat opted to walk out of the show with the cash amount and left the race to the winner's trophy.





Who is Tejasswi Prakash

The 28-year-old actor is known for starring in 'Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur'. Prakash entered the show as a title favourite due to her popularity as a TV star. She was known for displaying her competitive and fierce side during the show.



Tejasswi Prakash said in a statement, “When I entered the Bigg Boss house, everything seemed like a dream in the beginning. But as I started to settle in and understand the game, I was completely immersed in it and today when I look back, what an incredible journey it has been. It feels surreal to have finally won the trophy, but the real prize that I am taking home are the learnings and experiences. My deepest gratitude to everyone who has believed in me. I want to thank Salman sir for his rock-solid support, Colors team and all my incredible fans out there who rooted for me and made this journey a memorable one.”



Besides, the grand finale saw Bollywood star Deepika Padukone promote her upcoming film 'Gehraiyaan' along with co-stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. Among the highlights of the finale was Shehnaaz Gill paying a tribute to her late partner Sidharth Shukla who was the winner of Bigg Boss 13. Shukla passed away last year.