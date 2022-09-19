Telugu OTT platform Aha to stream 100 hours of Korean content as India’s K-drama craze continues

Korean content gained massive popularity in India during the pandemic lockdowns, with Netflix showcasing a wide range of K-dramas and shows prominently on its platform. Between 2019 and 2020, the streaming giant recorded a 370 per cent jump in viewership of K-dramas. Not only did Korean content find enough binge-watchers in India, but it also spawned an internet subculture cutting across food and fashion. Now, Telugu OTT platform Aha has jumped onto the K-drama bandwagon.



In partnership with Hong Kong-based 04 Media, Aha will stream over 100 hours of K-dramas, films, and music to its 50 million-plus viewers. The content slate goes live in the last quarter of 2022.



Ajit Thakur, CEO of Aha, said, “Keeping in mind the evolving preferences of viewers and the popularity of Korean content amongst our audiences, we are now bringing some of the top Korean shows in local languages, enabling our viewers to watch their favourite programmes from across the world.”



Aha, which also has a Tamil video library, was launched in 2020 amid the pandemic-fuelled boom in OTT consumption in India. The platform is owned by Arha Media & Broadcasting Pvt. Ltd, a joint venture between Allu Aravind (Geetha Arts) and My Home Group.



It offers a wide range of content, including fiction, non-fiction, game shows, music, and original films, live news, kids' content and so on. Last month, Aha also launched an ad-supported model to tap into a wider section of the audience and grow its non-subscription revenues.



Commenting on the partnership with Aha, Gary Pudney, Founder and MD, O4 Media, said, “The South is a dynamic part of India, and working with Aha, such a new and fast-growing player in the market, it illustrates that they have an acute eye for content which is highly appealing and engaging for their audience.”



