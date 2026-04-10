Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan leaked online in HD format, link appears on film's Wikipedia page

Tamil superstar Vijay's much-anticipated film Jana Nayagan has reportedly been leaked online in high definition, even as the project remains stuck in certification delays with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The leak has triggered widespread concern among fans and the film industry, with calls for strict action against piracy.

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The issue first surfaced when short clips from the film began circulating on social media platforms. The leak has drawn strong reactions from fans and members of the film industry, many of whom have condemned the piracy and urged authorities to intervene.

These reportedly included portions such as the title credits, Vijay's introduction scene and parts of the climax. While the makers initially managed to take down these clips, the situation escalated quickly, with full-HD prints of the film appearing on multiple piracy websites.

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Despite efforts to curb the spread of leaked content, the situation worsened within hours. By Friday morning, several links claiming to host the full film had surfaced online. In one instance, even a link appeared on the film's Wikipedia page, though it was suspected of being harmful or malicious.

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Interestingly, one well-known piracy platform publicly stated it would not upload the film before its official release, citing its internal policy of avoiding pre-release leaks. However, this has not stopped other illegal sites from circulating the film widely.

Jana Nayagan was originally scheduled for a theatrical release on January 9, 2026, and had been positioned as Vijay's final film before his full-time entry into politics. However, the release was stalled after the CBFC raised objections to certain scenes, citing concerns that they could hurt public sentiments.

The filmmakers subsequently approached the Madras High Court seeking intervention to fast-track certification. After nearly a month-long legal back-and-forth, the team withdrew the case and opted to submit the film to the revising committee.

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As of now, the film remains pending clearance, with reports suggesting that certification could be delayed further, possibly until after the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. One reported reason for the delay is Vijay's active participation in politics through his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

Jana Nayagan is a gripping political action thriller starring Thalapathy Vijay as Vetri Kondan, a principled former police officer who takes on corrupt politicians and an arms dealer to protect the people. Directed by H. Vinoth, the film marks Vijay's final project before entering full-time politics and involves a story of personal vengeance intertwined with systemic reform.

Alongside Vijay, the film features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Menon, Prakash Raj and Priyamani in key