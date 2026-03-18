'Thank you for the backlash': Nora Fatehi's first reaction after 'Sarke Chunar' song gets dropped from YouTube

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi on Wednesday shared her first reaction after the song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from the upcoming Kannada film KD: The Devil sparked controversy online due to its vulgar lyrics.

Also read: 'Sarke Chunar' row: Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt track pulled down from YouTube after 'vulgar lyrics' backlash.

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She said in a video posted on Instagram that she was unaware of the Hindi version that drew criticism for its lyrics and choreography. The song triggered backlash on social media after the Hindi version was released, with the Information and Broadcasting Ministry banning it.

After government action and social media outrage, the filmmakers removed the Hindi version from YouTube. Fatehi distanced herself from the disputed version of the song. In the caption accompanying the post, she wrote, “I would hate for anyone to think I endorse this. Thank you for the backlash because of this pressure, the filmmakers have luckily taken it down.”

She also urged people not to circulate the track further online. “I’d also request everyone to stop sharing the song because you're just giving it a platform unnecessarily,” she added.

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In the video message, Fatehi explained that she had filmed the song three years ago in Kannada and had agreed to be part of it as it was attached to a major film project.

“Hi guys, I just want to come on here to discuss this controversy regarding the song... first of all, I'm in the middle of grieving the loss of one of my closest friends. I haven't been able to see what's going on,” she said, adding that she only recently became aware of the issue due to limited network access.

Clarifying her involvement, she said, “I shot this song three years ago in a language called Kannada. When I said yes to it, it was part of a big film. It was with a big icon, Sanjay Dutt—who would say no to working with him? I thought it was a remake of an iconic song.”

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She also addressed the personal criticism directed at her amid the controversy. “On a side note, I see some of you guys trying to use this as an opportunity to attack my character. It’s unfortunate,” she said.

The controversy began after the makers released Sarke Chunar in multiple languages, including Hindi. While the Kannada version did not initially attract the same level of scrutiny, the Hindi version faced criticism for its suggestive lyrics and visuals.

Several celebrities and organisations, including Armaan Malik, the All India Cine Workers Association and the National Human Rights Commission, condemned the song. Lyricist Raqueeb Alam also said he had warned that the track could face censorship issues.

Directed by Prem, KD: The Devil is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 30, and the film remains on track despite the controversy surrounding the song.