The Batman to hit theaters on Mar 4 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu

Superhero movie enthusiasts unite! Robert Pattinson-starrer The Batman is all set to hit theatres on March 4. This movie will release in India, North America and many other overseas territories apart from Russia. In India, The Batman will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in India.



The news was confirmed by Warner Brothers India in a tweet. The tweet read, “Watch the world’s greatest detective-batman take on the deadliest and trickiest villains of Gotham in The Batman releasing in cinemas on March 4 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

Watch the World's Greatest Detective-Batman take on the deadliest & trickiest villains of Gotham in #TheBatman releasing in cinemas on March 4 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. — Warner Bros. India (@WarnerBrosIndia) March 2, 2022

The Batman trailer



Warner Brothers released the trailer of the upcoming Batman film in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on December 28 last year. The trailer of the film shows Bruce Wayne aka Batman in Gotham taking down criminals. The Batman, played by Robert Pattinson, is accompanied by Alfred Pennyworth and Lt. James Gordon played by Andy Serkis and Jeffrey Wright respectively.

Will The Batman release in Russia?



Meanwhile, the film’s Russia release has been halted due to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. Warner Brothers’ spokesperson said in a statement, “In light of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, WarnerMedia is pausing the release of its feature film The Batman in Russia. We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves. We hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to this tragedy.”



The Batman cast



The upcoming Warner Brothers’ film is based on the DC comics and is a reboot of the Batman film franchise. Helmed by director Matt Reeves, this film stars actors like Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis, Peter Sarsgaard, Colin Farrell, Barry Keoghan, John Turturro and Jeffrey Wright among others in significant roles.

