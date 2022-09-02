‘The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2’, ‘Vikrant Rona’, ‘Cuttputlli’, other OTT releases in September

Binge-watchers unite! Second season of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is streaming on Netflix for those who love binging on guilty pleasure reality TV. Those who love watching suspense thrillers can enjoy Akshay Kumar-starrer Cuttputlli on Disney+Hotstar from today and the latest Korean-drama Little Women on Netflix from September 3. For moviegoers who like suspense thrillers with fantasy elements, Kiccha Sudeep-starrer Vikrant Rona is available on Disney+Hotstar and Zee5.

Here’s a list of upcoming OTT releases this month

Graphic: Pragati Srivastava

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 (Netflix)

Season 2 of this reality show focuses on the wives of Bollywood actors as they juggle between family, friendship and professions and the glitz-and-glam of the tinsel town. This series is streaming on Netflix and features Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan Sachdev, Bhavna Pandey and Neelam Kothari Soni.

Cuttputlli (Disney+Hotstar)

The latest Akshay Kumar film is a remake of the 2018 Tamil film Ratsasan. The film focuses on the probe of a gruesome murder which has a connection to a previous case. Besides Kumar, it also features Rakul Preet Singh, Chandrachur Singh, Sargun Mehta and Gurpreet Ghuggi in significant roles.

Vikrant Rona (Disney+Hotstar, Zee5)

The Kiccha Sudeep-starrer fantasy action-thriller film focuses on Inspector Vikrant Rona, who investigates a series of unexplainable events in a remote village located in the middle of a tropical rainforest. Besides Sudeep, the film features Jacqueline Fernandez, Neetha Ashok, Nirup Bhandari, Vasuki Vaibhav and Madhusudan Rao in significant roles.

Little Women (Netflix)

The Korean drama centres on three poor sisters involved in a case where 70 billion won have gone missing and how they face Korea’s richest family. The K-drama will release on September 3 on Netflix and stars Kim Go-eun, Nam Ji-hyun, Park Ji-hu and Wi Ha-joon.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon Prime Video)

Based on JRR Tolkein’s history of Middle-earth, the series is set thousands of years before The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. It focuses on time of peace and covers major events of Middle-earth’s Second Age—forgoing of the Rings of Power, rise of Dark Lord Sauron, fall of the island kingdom of Numenor and last alliance between Elves and Men. It features Markella Kavenaugh, Joseph Mawle, Morfyyd Clark and Ian Blackburn in significant roles.

Ek Villain Returns (Netflix)

The suspense action-thriller film is a follow-up to the 2014 Ek Villain starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor. The Ek Villain sequel will stream on Netflix from September 9 and features John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria in significant roles.

Kaatteri or Shaaitan (Netflix)

The Deekay-directorial focuses on a gangster’s henchmen who commit minor acts of crime to avoid his rage. They happen to arrive in a haunted village to escape him. The film features Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Sonam Bajwa, Aathmika and Vaibhav in leading roles.

Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 (Disney+Hotstar, Zee5)

The film focuses on a couple, Sameer and Nargis, after their daughter Nandini enters their lives. Their happiness, however, is short-lived as their daughter goes missing. It features Vidyut Jammwal, Shivaleeka Oberoi, Sheeba Chaddha and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles.

