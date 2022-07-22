‘The Gray Man’, ‘JugJugg Jeeyo', 'The Batman': Here are some top OTT releases this week

Attention cinephiles! We’re here to make your binge-and-chill plans for the weekend better. For those who like watching action flicks, Dhanush and Ryan Gosling-starrer The Gray Man has released on Netflix, whereas season 3 of Rangbaaz has released on Zee5. Those interested in comic capers can watch Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan-starrer JuggJugg Jeeyo on Amazon Prime Video and Venkatesh and Varun Tej-starrer F3: Fun and Frustration on SonyLIV.

Here are the latest and upcoming OTT releases in July

The Gray Man (Netflix)

Dhanush’s Hollywood debut captures Gentry who is on a mission across Europe to rescue his handler and his family from his former cohort at the CIA Lloyd. Lloyd wants Gentry terminated to negotiate a billion dollar oil deal in Nigeria. Besides Ryan Gosling and Dhanush, the film features Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura and Billy Bob Thornton in significant roles.

777 Charlie (Voot)

The Rakshit Shetty-starrer focuses on the journey and bonding between a lonely factory worker and a stray Labrador dog. The dog has escaped from the house of a breeder where dogs have been caged and tortured. Besides Rakshit Shetty and Charlie, the film stars Sangeetha Srigneri, Danish Sait and Bobby Simha in pivotal roles. The film will release on Voot on July 29.

JugJugg Jeeyo (Amazon Prime Video)

The Raj Mehta-directorial is set in Patiala and focus on two couples—Kuldeep ‘Kukoo’ Saini and Nainaa Sharma and Bheem and Geeta played by Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor respectively.



Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi (Netflix)

The documentary focuses on a series of mutilated bodies and taunting notes left outside a Delhi jail that sends the police hunting for a killer who has an axe to grind against the system.

F3: Fun and Frustration (SonyLIV)

The comic caper focuses on Venky, who has night blindness and runs a shortcut business with Raghu Babu, his usual bakra. The film is directed by Anil Ravipudi and stars Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannah Bhatia, Sunil Barma and Murli Sharma in significant roles. The movie is available in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Rangbaaz: Season 3 (Zee5)

The series is set in the Hindi heartland and focuses on two young men who fell prey to circumstances and became gangsters. The series stars Jimmy Shergill, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Ranvir Shorey, Sharad Kelkar, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Ravi Kishan and Sushant Singh in significant roles. It will stream on Zee5 from July 29.

Gossip Girl (Amazon Prime Video)

The series focuses on a new generation of New York private school teens who are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The show stars Jordan Alexander, Whitney Peak, Tavi Gevison, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty and Jason Gotay in significant roles.

The Batman (Amazon Prime Video)

The Matt Reaves’ directorial superhero flick is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 27. The film is based on DC characters and will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Besides Robert Pattinson, the latest DC film features Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, Zoe Kravitz and Alex Ferns in significant roles.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect (Amazon Prime Video)

R Madhavan’s directorial debut is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 26. The film will release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The film focuses on the life and struggles of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan. Narayanan was falsely implicated in an espionage case and jailed in 1994. The film’s Tamil version features Suriya in a cameo role whereas the Hindi version featured Shah Rukh Khan in the same role.

