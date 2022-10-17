The 'handkerchief moment' between actor Ranveer Singh and Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar

Actor Ranveer Singh is known for being a gregarious man, but a recent post sheds light on his caring nature too. Singh was recently at a convocation ceremony, where he did not only win the hearts of the students in attendance but also of the fellow guests, which included Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar, who was honoured with a PhD.

A LinkedIn post shared by Dr Rahul Dass, Associate Professor at Bennett University, spoke about the “handkerchief moment” between the actor and the billionaire at Bennett University’s 4th convocation for the Class of 2022. Right before Nayar went to deliver her speech, Ranveer Singh noticed that she was sweating, asked for a handkerchief from his team, and offered it to Falguni Nayar.

The simple, yet kind gesture, won the hearts of the students that packed the venue. “When Falguni was about to get up to speak, Ranveer Singh noticed that she was sweating. He immediately asked his man Friday for a handkerchief. He then graciously offered that handkerchief to Falguni. It was an ‘awww’ moment for hundreds of students who packed the convocation marquee. A collective sigh – especially from the girl graduates -- went out when this transpired,” said Dass in the post.

The professor added that while handing the medals, Ranveer Singh could have hurried but did not. Dass said that a few government school students were to be offered books and the actor met each student, and spoke to them.

When it was his turn to speak, Dass said, Ranveer Singh spoke of human values, and stressed on gratitude. Ranveer Singh urged the students to be honest in their dealings, to not get corrupted, and to be grateful for everything they have been blessed with.

He even danced to some of his songs and engaged with the students. Ranveer Singh had enthralled the audience, he said.

“He is handsome, no doubt. He is a successful actor, no doubt. He is a great human being, no doubt,” said Dass in the post.

