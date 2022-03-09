'The Kashmir Files': Bombay HC dismisses plea against Vivek Agnihotri’s film

The Bombay High Court has quashed a plea that sought a stay on the release of 'The Kashmir Files', directed by Vivek Agnihotri.

The High Court bench comprising Justices Dipankar Dutta and MS Karnik said the detailed order listing the reasons will be given later while dismissing the petition filed by a UP resident Intezar Hussain Sayed, India Today reported.



At the start of the hearing, the judges asked the petitioner’s lawyer whether he bothered to read the court’s judgement against the PILs filed against the Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi. The High Court had dismissed those petitions as the petitioners did not challenge the certificate issued by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film.



Petitioner’s lawyer replied that they did see the order but did not have the time to challenge the CBFC certificate for The Kashmir Files as their constitutional rights were being infringed and they did not have the time. Following this, the court said “dismissed”.



The petition stated that the film’s trailer allegedly depicts Muslims killing Kashmiri Pandits which hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community. Sayed claimed in this petition that the movie showed a one-sided view of the entire incident which may trigger the members of the Hindu community and possibly trigger violence and destruction across India.



The movie “will not only hurt the religious sentiments of the Muslim community but also ignite emotions and inflame members of the Hindu community with the clear possibility of triggering violence in all parts of India,” according to the plea.



About 'The Kashmir Files'



'The Kashmir Files' covers the Kashmiri Pandit genocide that took place in 1990 leading to the exodus of the community. Helmed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, this film will clash with the Prabhas-starrer 'Radhe Shyam' on March 11.



This film stars actors like Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Atul Srivastava, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni and Prakash Belawadi in pivotal roles.





(With inputs from Vidya)

Also read: Puneeth Rajkumar’s 'James' gets U/A certificate, to release in 4,000 screens